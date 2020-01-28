John Bolton’s Former Chief of Staff Appears on Fox to Urge Him To Withdraw Book
Tuesday, 28 January 2020 () Fred Fleitz, who previously served as chief of staff to John Bolton and has known the former national security advisor for 30 years, joined Fox New’s primetime host Laura Ingraham to rip his former boss over his upcoming tell-all book. Fleitz launched an unexpected attack on his former boss in the form of an opinion […]
U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.