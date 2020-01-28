Global  

John Bolton’s Former Chief of Staff Appears on Fox to Urge Him To Withdraw Book

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Fred Fleitz, who previously served as chief of staff to John Bolton and has known the former national security advisor for 30 years, joined Fox New’s primetime host Laura Ingraham to rip his former boss over his upcoming tell-all book. Fleitz launched an unexpected attack on his former boss in the form of an opinion […]
News video: 'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney 00:34

 U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries [Video]John R. Bolton’s Book Confirms Connection Between Ukraine Aid and Trump’s Inquiries

A manuscript of John R. Bolton’s unpublished book, ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ has circulated in recent weeks providing an inside look at Donald Trump’s communications with the Ukraine.

John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy [Video]John Bolton's new information breaks down Trump's defense strategy

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke out about the Ukraine scandal. According to CNN, the new information hurt President Donald Trump’s defense strategy. Bolton revealed in a draft for..

Ainsley Earhardt Laments John Bolton Development: ‘I Didn’t Want Witnesses. I Wanted This Thing to be Over’

Fox News host *Ainsley Earhardt* seemed somewhat doleful that President *Donald Trump's* Senate impeachment trial might last longer than anticipated if former...
Mediaite

Late Night Links John Bolton’s Moral Courage and His Projected Book Sales

James Corden said Bolton, the former national security adviser, proves that Republicans can go against their party “as long as it’s perfectly timed with the...
NYTimes.com

