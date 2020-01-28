Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle ‘really regrets’ giving up her Hollywood career for Duchess of Sussex role, royal author claims

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Was Meghan Markle missing the bright lights of Hollywood before the former American actress announced she was stepping back as a senior royal? One author seems to think so.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Paul Burrell: Princess Diana would have supported Duchess Meghan [Video]Paul Burrell: Princess Diana would have supported Duchess Meghan

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes the late royal would have approved of her daughter-in-law Duchess Meghan and her and her son Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:19Published

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Regrets' Leaving Her Career [Video]Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Regrets' Leaving Her Career

Meghan Markle apparently “regrets” leaving her career as an actress. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mel B Believes Meghan Markle Misses Out on Chance to Make a Difference With 'Megxit'

Disappointed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step back from the royal family, the Spice Girls member expresses her wish that the former actress...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •WorldNewsSify

'The Crown' Actor Weighs In on Possibility of Meghan Markle Joining the Series

In a red carpet interview at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Josh O'Connor claims to have heard that the Duchess of Sussex is returning to her acting...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

CIndyStarbuck

💞Cindy Kennedy⭐🇺🇸 RT @ZENINEWS: FOX NEWS reports: Meghan Markle ‘really regrets’ giving up her Hollywood career for Duchess of Sussex role, royal https://t… 2 minutes ago

1news_me

1News #Meghan Markle ‘really regrets’ giving up her Hollywood career for Duchess of Sussex role, royal author claims… https://t.co/jVD578RWn0 13 minutes ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Meghan Markle ‘really regrets’ giving up her Hollywood career for Duchess of Sussex role, royal author claims" via… https://t.co/O4LiZc2Rbh 26 minutes ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Meghan Markle ‘really regrets’ giving up her Hollywood career for Duchess of Sussex role, royal author claims… https://t.co/bdCHpCY4ZM 26 minutes ago

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® FOX NEWS reports: Meghan Markle ‘really regrets’ giving up her Hollywood career for Duchess of Sussex role, royal https://t.co/FN5LOxwyQ2 41 minutes ago

if_u_know_

know what i mean Meghan Markle ‘really regrets’ giving up her Hollywood career for Duchess of Sussex role, royal author claims, if you know what i mean 45 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Meghan Markle ‘really regrets’ giving up her Hollywood career for Duchess of Sussex role, royal author claims… https://t.co/BqnhuZAL1G 57 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Meghan Markle ‘really regrets’ giving up her Hollywood career for Duchess of Sussex role, royal author claims | Fox… https://t.co/GFBQbKclfc 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.