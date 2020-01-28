Global  

ESPN's Elle Duncan Goes Viral, Gets 'Girl Dad' Trending in Touching On-Air Tribute to Kobe Bryant

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
ESPN sports anchor Elle Duncan went viral for her touching tribute to Kobe Bryant while she spent a half hour with him at an event years ago. At the time, Kobe had three kids: Natalia, now 17, Bianka, now 3, and the late Gigi, who passed away at age 13 alongside her dad. Since then, [...]
News video: Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Alicia Keys Opens Grammys With Musical Tribute To Kobe Bryant 00:32

 Alicia Keys hosted the 2020 Grammys and opened the award show with a musical tribute to Kobe Bryant. According to CNN, she and Boys II Men sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.” Keys said: “We're literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built." Bryant and...

Kobe Bryant’s Death: Huge Mistake By The BBC Who Released A Tribute To Him… But Alongside Footage Of LeBron James [Video]Kobe Bryant’s Death: Huge Mistake By The BBC Who Released A Tribute To Him… But Alongside Footage Of LeBron James

Kobe Bryant’s Death: Huge Mistake By The BBC Who Released A Tribute To Him… But Alongside Footage Of LeBron James

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:06Published

Haddonfield Middle School Students Pay Tribute To Fallen Legend Kobe Bryant [Video]Haddonfield Middle School Students Pay Tribute To Fallen Legend Kobe Bryant

Ms. Argano's 6th-grade math class paid tribute to the local NBA icon.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:48Published


ESPN Host Elle Duncan Cries While Telling Story About Meeting Kobe Bryant

It's a sad situation
Daily Caller

This Tribute to "Girl Dad" Kobe Bryant Proves He Died "Doing What He Loved the Most"

Kobe Bryant didn't need a son to carry out his legacy: He had his four daughters. Following the NBA legend's tragic passing, friends and fans shared emotional...
E! Online Also reported by •Just Jaredazcentral.comFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

SDE302

WW2 RT @JustJared: ESPN's Elle Duncan is going viral for her emotional tribute to "girl dad" Kobe Bryant. Grab the tissues for this heartbreaki… 25 minutes ago

sofokleous10

sofokleous10 #StarUpdate ESPN’s Elle Duncan Goes Viral After Stunning Tribute About Kobe Bryant Being A Proud ‘Girl Dad’ https://t.co/V7nGEiDs6J 57 minutes ago

CraigAMarr

Craig Marr ESPN’s Elle Duncan Goes Viral After Stunning Tribute About Kobe Bryant Being A Proud ‘Girl Dad’ – Watch https://t.co/mSfevq6pmP 1 hour ago

omnigist1

Fashion & Beauty NG ESPN’s Elle Duncan Goes Viral After Stunning Tribute About Kobe Bryant… https://t.co/q3jNvqV7AX via https://t.co/zstjZK6ka4 1 hour ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni ESPN's Elle Duncan Goes Viral, Gets 'Girl Dad' Trending in Touching On-Air Tribute to Kobe Bryant https://t.co/KSb7IUSIIr di @JustJared 1 hour ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle ESPN’s Elle Duncan Goes Viral, Gets ‘Girl Dad’ Trending in Touching On-Air Tribute to Kobe Bryant… https://t.co/bKI7on6gJf 1 hour ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian ESPN’s Elle Duncan Goes Viral, Gets ‘Girl Dad’ Trending in Touching On-Air Tribute to Kobe Bryant… https://t.co/3OSOazBFxE 1 hour ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ ESPN’s Elle Duncan Goes Viral, Gets ‘Girl Dad’ Trending in Touching On-Air Tribute to Kobe Bryant… https://t.co/rdulXyxiLP 1 hour ago

