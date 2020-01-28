Global  

Lindsey Graham Wants Senators to Read John Bolton’s Book…. in a ‘Classified Setting’

Mediaite Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
Lindsey Graham Wants Senators to Read John Bolton’s Book…. in a ‘Classified Setting’It’s not the witness chair, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now pushing for information from former National Security Advisor John Bolton to be included in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump — at least, on a confidential basis. In a Tuesday morning tweet, the Palmetto State senator declared his backing for a […]
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: 'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney

'Increasingly likely' Republicans call Bolton to testify: Romney 00:34

 U.S. Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Monday that it was “increasingly likely” at least four Republican senators would join Democrats in calling for John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham [Video]'Somebody needs to look at' Biden: Graham

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a day after Democrats made their opening case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office said, "I don't think Joe Biden's corrupt, but I don't think he's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32

Lindsey Graham vs. Colin Kaepernick [Video]Lindsey Graham vs. Colin Kaepernick

Sen. Lindsey Graham went after Colin Kaepernick after the former NFL football player criticized the United States airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:20


Recent related news from verified sources

Graham backs plan for senators to review Bolton book behind closed doors

The GOP senator backed a proposal for senators to see John Bolton's manuscript behind closed doors.
CBS News

Sen. Graham backs plan to make Bolton manuscript available to senators

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said he would support a plan making former national security adviser John Bolton's book manuscript available...
Reuters

