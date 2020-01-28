Lindsey Graham Wants Senators to Read John Bolton’s Book…. in a ‘Classified Setting’

Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It’s not the witness chair, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now pushing for information from former National Security Advisor John Bolton to be included in the Senate It’s not the witness chair, but Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is now pushing for information from former National Security Advisor John Bolton to be included in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump — at least, on a confidential basis. In a Tuesday morning tweet, the Palmetto State senator declared his backing for a […] 👓 View full article

