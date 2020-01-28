Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

All Nine Victims' Remains Recovered From Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site

E! Online Tuesday, 28 January 2020 ()
The bodies of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven other passengers who were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday have been recovered, the Los Angeles County Department of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published < > Embed
News video: Remembering Kobe Bryant: Deadly crash investigation

Remembering Kobe Bryant: Deadly crash investigation 01:37

 federal authorities will continue to search the crash site where nine people, including NBA superstar Kobe Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia 76ers Honor Kobe Bryant, His Daughter, Other Helicopter Crash Victims In Pregame Tribute [Video]Philadelphia 76ers Honor Kobe Bryant, His Daughter, Other Helicopter Crash Victims In Pregame Tribute

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:33Published

East LA Teacher Calls Kobe Bryant 'Horrible Person', Rapist Hours After Lakers Legend Dies In Crash [Video]East LA Teacher Calls Kobe Bryant 'Horrible Person', Rapist Hours After Lakers Legend Dies In Crash

School officials are urging increased sensitivity on campus at an East Los Angeles high school after a video surfaced of a teacher calling Kobe Bryant a "horrible person".

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bodies retrieved from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site; air traffic recordings released

The pilot of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter was flying too low to be monitored in fog, air traffic controller recordings showed on Monday, as coroner's...
Reuters

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site shown in drone footage by investigators

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site shown in drone footage by investigatorsThe crash site of a helicopter carrying retired NBA star Kobe Bryant has been shown in aerial footage released by the United States' National Transportation...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Faithmeans2

Faithmeans RT @enews: All Nine Victims' Remains Recovered From Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Site https://t.co/uZm7mXq02m 19 seconds ago

annettecephus

Tanisha Cephus All Nine Victims' Remains Recovered From Kobe Bryant Copter Crash Site | E! News https://t.co/Ivq6kh64la 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.