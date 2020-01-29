Global  

CNN’s John Berman Reminds Rick Santorum: Alan Dershowitz Was Also ‘On the Defense Team That Said O.J. Wasn’t Guilty’

Mediaite Wednesday, 29 January 2020
If Alan Dershowitz said it, it must be true? That appears to be the stance taken by some Republican senators following the presentation of the Harvard Law professor emeritus during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump this week. But one CNN anchor believes that Dershowitz’s legal opinions are far from infallible — and he […]
News video: Dershowitz’s Bonkers Trump Defense

Dershowitz’s Bonkers Trump Defense 03:41

 President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer echoed Richard Nixon’s claim that “when the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”

'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz [Video]'Abuse of power is not impeachable': Dershowitz

Alan Dershowitz, a law professor on President Trump's Senate impeachment trial defense team, said on Wednesday that he stands by the view that "criminal-like" behavior is required for impeachment, but..

Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together [Video]Trump’s Impeachment Legal Team Comes Together

President Donald Trump’s legal team for his upcoming impeachment trial includes controversial defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

CNN’s Gloria Borger Rips Dershowitz’s ‘Ridiculous’ Argument: Could You ‘Arrest an Opponent of Yours’ for the Public Interest?

As the Senate trial took a brief recess this afternoon, the CNN panel discussed what *Wolf Blitzer* called an "extraordinary" argument from *Alan Dershowitz*...
Dershowitz Criticizes Treatment of NPR Reporter as CNN’s Toobin Asks Why He Gave Pompeo a Pat on the Back

Alan Dershowitz, who spoke in President Donald Trump’s defense at the impeachment trial this week, was at the White House today for the president’s Middle...
