Joe Lockhart Calls Out Dershowitz’s Argument Against Impeachment: ‘This Is What You Hear from Stalin,’ Mussolini, Hitler

Former Clinton White Houser press secretary Joe Lockhart called out Trump defense attorney Alan Dershowitz’s audacious argument against impeaching President Donald Trump, noting that the Harvard law professor’s logic resembles the language dictators use to justify all manner of unspeakable acts. Speaking with CNN’s Erin Burnett, Lockhart recoiled at Dershowitz’s stunningly broad argument that, because […]

