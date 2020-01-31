Lamar Alexander Called Out For Refusing Witnesses While Admitting House Dems Proved Trump’s Quid Pro Quo: ‘HISTORIC Coward’
Friday, 31 January 2020 () Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander was ruthlessly ridiculed for his decision to reject witness testimony even as he conceded that House Democrats proved their case that President Donald Trump engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine to try to help his 2020 re-election. Alexander’s announcement late Thursday night appeared to doom any chance of […]
