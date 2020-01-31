Global  

Lamar Alexander Called Out For Refusing Witnesses While Admitting House Dems Proved Trump’s Quid Pro Quo: ‘HISTORIC Coward’

Mediaite Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander was ruthlessly ridiculed for his decision to reject witness testimony even as he conceded that House Democrats proved their case that President Donald Trump engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine to try to help his 2020 re-election. Alexander’s announcement late Thursday night appeared to doom any chance of […]
 US Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether to call witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. According to Business Insider, Democrats are pushing to hear from four key witnesses. Among them are acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national...

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial faces a climactic vote on Friday, when senators are due to decide whether to call witnesses and prolong the historic proceeding or instead bring them to the..

Senator Lamar Alexander announced Thursday night he will not join Democrats in calling for witnesses in President Trump's impeachment trial. Although Republican Senator Susan Collins said she will vote..

Chris Wallace Calls Out Adam Schiff: He ‘Completely Misrepresented’ Mulvaney’s Presser on Ukraine

Fox News' *Chris Wallace* accused House Intelligence Committee chairman *Adam Schiff* of "completely misrepresenting" *Mick Mulvaney* and his controversial...
House testimony undermines argument that Trump engaged in quid pro quo, defense says.

“There can’t be a threat without the person knowing he’s being threatened,” said the lawyer Michael Purpura.
