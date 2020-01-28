Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > This is how Sonam Kapoor paid tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant

This is how Sonam Kapoor paid tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Sunday paid tribute to famous basketball player Kobe Bryant, a week after he lost his life along with his daughter, in a helicopter crash. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the NBA legend and his daughter. The actor wrote the Hindu religious Maha Mrityunjaya Jaap in the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Basketball legend's team pays emotional tribute

Basketball legend's team pays emotional tribute 01:52

 Teammates of Kobe Bryant have made an emotional tribute to the star ahead of their game.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Kobe Bryant Memorial Encompasses His Achievements On And Off The Court [Video]New Kobe Bryant Memorial Encompasses His Achievements On And Off The Court

Artist Levi Ponce's Kobe Bryant mural in Hancock Park highlights his family life and achievements outside of basketball.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:43Published

Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family [Video]Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family

The growing makeshift memorial which has taken over Xbox Plaza outside Staples Center for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jamie Foxx Pays Emotional Tribute to 'Legendary' Kobe Bryant

Jamie Foxx, like the rest of the world, is still in shock over Kobe Bryant's death -- that's obvious in this video -- but he mustered the strength to honor the...
TMZ.com

Kobe Bryant’s high school basketball team honors him with special tribute

A special tribute was held on Saturday for the legendary Kobe Bryant. Players from the basketball teams at Bryant's Pennsylvania high school honored the late...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.