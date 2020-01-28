This is how Sonam Kapoor paid tribute to the legendary Kobe Bryant
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Sunday paid tribute to famous basketball player Kobe Bryant, a week after he lost his life along with his daughter, in a helicopter crash. The 34-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of the NBA legend and his daughter. The actor wrote the Hindu religious Maha Mrityunjaya Jaap in the...
The growing makeshift memorial which has taken over Xbox Plaza outside Staples Center for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter..