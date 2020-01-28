Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bloomberg Super Bowl Ad Ignores Trump, Touts Former Mayor’s Record Fighting ‘National Crisis’ of Stop Gun Violence

Bloomberg Super Bowl Ad Ignores Trump, Touts Former Mayor’s Record Fighting ‘National Crisis’ of Stop Gun Violence

Mediaite Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
2020 Democratic candidate *Mike Bloomberg's* Super Bowl ad ignores Trump, touts the former NYC mayor's record of fighting the 'national crisis' of gun violence
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Gun Locks Will Be Handed Out On Saturday

Gun Locks Will Be Handed Out On Saturday 00:40

 Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said it's one option to curb youth gun violence.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl [Video]Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed seated while Demi Lovato performed the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Trump Congratulates Wrong State On Superbowl Win [Video]Trump Congratulates Wrong State On Superbowl Win

President Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the state of Kansas for the victory by Kansas City Chiefs in the Superbowl. Only problem being the Chiefs are from Missouri.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Bloomberg tackles gun violence in Super Bowl campaign commercial

Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg will make addressing gun violence in the United States the focus of his 60-second commercial that will air...
Reuters Also reported by •MashableNYTimes.comIndependentUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesFOXNews.comThe Wrap

'We need to hear the whole story': Trump's ex-chief-of-staff calls for impeachment witnesses

Donald Trump's former chief of staff has called for former national security adviser John Bolton to testify at the President's Senate impeachment trial.
Brisbane Times


Tweets about this

Metalworks4

E pluribus unum #VoteFreedom RT @reason: Bloomberg ignores the massive declines in gun-related crimes and violence over the past 25 years. https://t.co/mTs8fg3L12 11 hours ago

twoodiac

Thomas Wood 🌊 This is a brilliant and moving ad. Perfect for the Super Bowl. Bloomberg is a fighter for gun control. (Most voters… https://t.co/3qTi35Ekk4 11 hours ago

rightvoicenow

Right Voice Now WHAT A BRILLIANT AD President Trump’s #SuperBowl ad featuring Alice Johnson is not going over well with Liberal blu… https://t.co/HR2pJsoM91 11 hours ago

jasonrantz

(((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio Two good #SuperBowl political ads with Trump going after traditionally non-Republican voters. Bloomberg going after… https://t.co/KC3hAa6dQu 11 hours ago

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Bloomberg Super Bowl Ad Ignores Trump, Touts Former Mayor's Record Fighting 'National Crisis' of Stop Gun Violence https://t.… 11 hours ago

knittingknots

Sue Stone Bloomberg Super Bowl Ad Touts Record Fighting Gun Violence https://t.co/3IknU5H1hb 12 hours ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Bloomberg Super Bowl Ad Ignores Trump, Touts Former Mayor's Record Fighting 'National Crisis' of Stop Gun Violence https://t.co/ODUReAHtXF 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.