Avocados from Mexico's Super Bowl Commercial 2020: Molly Ringwald Hosts on Shopping Network!

Just Jared Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Molly Ringwald is starring in the new Super Bowl commercial for Avocados from Mexico! The beloved actress plays the host of the Avocados from Mexico Shopping Network and sells a bunch of items that involve avocados of course. Some of the items include an avocado helmet, luxury yurt for avocados, a tortilla chip floatie, and [...]
