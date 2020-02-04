Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'Cosmopolitan' Pulls The Bachelor's Victoria F.'s Digital Cover Over White Lives Matter Controversy

'Cosmopolitan' Pulls The Bachelor's Victoria F.'s Digital Cover Over White Lives Matter Controversy

Just Jared Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Bachelor, so beware of reading further if you don’t want to know what happened. A competition happened between the contestants during the latest episode of the ABC reality competition series and the ladies competed for a chance to be on the cover of Cosmopolitan. In [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: Cosmopolitan magazine has announced it will not publish a

Cosmopolitan magazine has announced it will not publish a "Bachelor"-themed cover after di 01:43

 Cosmopolitan magazine has announced it will not publish a "Bachelor"-themed cover after discovering a contestant’s "problematic" past. The controversy began several weeks ago when Victoria Fuller — one of the women vying for Bachelor Peter Weber’s heart — faced backlash . after social media...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Contestant's Cover Over Contestant's White Lives Matter Ad | THR News [Video]Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Contestant's Cover Over Contestant's White Lives Matter Ad | THR News

Monday night’s Bachelor group date competition didn’t pan out exactly as planned.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:46Published

The Bachelor 2020 Cosmopolitan Magazine Photo Shoot [Video]The Bachelor 2020 Cosmopolitan Magazine Photo Shoot

Bachelor Peter Weber takes his remaining bachelorettes to the jungles of Costa Rica to meet with Jessica Pels, the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, where she and her staff put on a Cosmo photo..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 04:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cosmo pulls Bachelor photos over contestant's controversial attire

Victoria F. modeled for a company that used "white lives matter" and Confederate flag imagery
CBS News Also reported by •TMZ.comDaily CallerE! OnlineJust JaredAceShowbizIndependent

'Bachelor' contestant Victoria Fuller's 'White Lives Matter' scandal is the reason Cosmo pulled its cover

"Bachelor" contestant Victoria Fuller's alleged "White Lives Matter" modeling scandal is still raging on as Cosmopolitan magazine's editor-in-chief admitted it's...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •AceShowbizIndependentE! Online

Tweets about this

TheLonnieList

Lonnie J. Schaffer The Bachelor's Peter Weber Defends Victoria After Their Cosmopolitan Cover Was Pulled https://t.co/6hvWkB3McH https://t.co/1ajkdEUStb 3 minutes ago

bandt

B&T Cosmopolitan US has made the decision to pull bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller’s magazine cover over her ‘White… https://t.co/I9D6puO2ha 12 hours ago

seansbusiness22

Sean22 RT @dewmegrl: Another WIN for Progressive Correctness!! 🚨 Apparently it's ok to say #BlackLivesMatter, and #Abortion is fine, and #TrumpSu… 13 hours ago

DVSMorpheus

Clayton Grant Gordon 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @FaithGoldy: Cosmo’s Bachelor cover was scrapped bc the contestant had been previously photographed in a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt B… 14 hours ago

Malxazichelidz1

Malxazichelidze RT @washingtonpost: Cosmopolitan pulls its digital cover with "Bachelor" contestant Victoria Fuller https://t.co/Hzs7FFSc4H 14 hours ago

DianaDJ7

Diana DJ Cosmo Mag Pulls #TheBachelor Cover Photo Over ‘White Lives Matter’ Past https://t.co/2qQR5sG6OU via @bandt #Cosmo… https://t.co/2X3QZOiGaC 15 hours ago

notleah

Leah Stodart RT @POPSUGAR: .@Cosmopolitan says a shoot featuring Victoria doesn't align with its values. #TheBachelor https://t.co/Q1YriMDOIO 15 hours ago

IsItUpOrDown

VeryRandyReality Cosmopolitan Pulls 'Bachelor' Cover Over Contestant's Modeling of White Lives Matter Apparel #TheBachelor https://t.co/YJ2jxnSksS 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.