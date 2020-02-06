Catherine Zeta-Jones Remembers Late Father-In-Law Kirk Douglas
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Catherine Zeta-Jones is remembering Kirk Douglas. The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 5) to pay tribute to her late father-in-law after his death. “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…” Catherine wrote. Catherine‘s husband Michael Douglas confirmed earlier [...]
