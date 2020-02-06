Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Catherine Zeta-Jones Remembers Late Father-In-Law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones Remembers Late Father-In-Law Kirk Douglas

Just Jared Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Catherine Zeta-Jones is remembering Kirk Douglas. The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (February 5) to pay tribute to her late father-in-law after his death. “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…” Catherine wrote. Catherine‘s husband Michael Douglas confirmed earlier [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103

Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103 01:43

 Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lights Dimmed At Kirk Douglas Theater In Culver City To Honor Late Actor [Video]Lights Dimmed At Kirk Douglas Theater In Culver City To Honor Late Actor

Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:29Published

Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103 [Video]Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

Spartacus actor Kirk Douglas dies aged 103His son Michael Douglas and Daughter in law Catherine Zeta Jones lead tributes to the actor
Wales Online Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphTMZ.comE! OnlineDNAJust JaredSeattle TimesTamworth Herald

Michael Douglas Enjoyed ''Great'' Time With Father Kirk Douglas 2 Weeks Before Death

Michael Douglas is mourning the loss of his father Kirk Douglas. On Wednesday afternoon, Michael revealed the late great actor passed away at the age of 103. He...
E! Online Also reported by •DNABelfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.