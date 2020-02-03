Global  

Bill Cosby Thanks Snoop Dogg for Supporting Him With a Rare Social Media Post

Just Jared Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Bill Cosby is reaching out to Snoop Dogg. The 82-year-old convicted sex offender wrote a message to Snoop on Thursday (February 6) after Snoop called for his freedom on social media while attacking Gayle King for asking questions about Kobe Bryant‘s rape trial in an interview. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bill Cosby [...]
