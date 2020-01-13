Global  

WH Press Secretary Encourages Press to Leak Her Memo Slamming Press for Leaks: ‘Frankly Shameful’

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
WH Press Secretary Encourages Press to Leak Her Memo Slamming Press for Leaks: ‘Frankly Shameful’White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who has not held a public press briefing during her entire eight-month tenure, slammed the press in a memo sent to network TV anchors for leaking details of their off-the-record, pre-State-of-the-Union luncheon with President Donald Trump—and then strongly encouraged the press to leak said memo. Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple […]
