Birds of Prey Movie Review: Loony femme superhero engagement

Friday, 7 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

**Birds of Prey*

*U/A; Action, Adventure, Crime*

*Cast: Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ella Jay Basco, Rosie Perez, Ewan McGregor, Chris Messina, Chris Cooper*

*Director: Cathy Yan*

*Rating:

**



This DC superhero-sequel adventure takes us to a time following the events of Suicide Squad.... 👓 View full article

