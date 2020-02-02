Global  

Oscars 2020: Where and how to watch the 92nd Academy Awards in India?

Mid-Day Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
The prestigious Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, are all set to take place this month. The Oscars are awards for artistic and technical merit in the film industry and has 24 categories of nominations. Among the 2020 Oscar nominees, Joaquin Phoenix' Joker has received the most nominations with the number touching 11,...
News video: These celebs spill the tea on what it felt like to win big at the Academy Awards!

 Ever wonder what it’s like to win an Oscar? Get the dish from these past victors 🏆

Congress is rolling out the red carpet at the Dolby Theater, as Hollywood gets ready to honor last year's best and brightest. Chris Martinez reports. (2-7-20)

‘Joker’ leads British Academy Awards race amid controversy

LONDON (AP) — The superhero villain saga “Joker” leads the race for Sunday’s British Academy Film Awards, a glitzy event that has been overshadowed by...
Oscars 2020: India connect in the Documentary Short category

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatts "Gully Boy" failed to make the Oscar cut but we have been proudly looking at "I917" for a moment of Indian glory at the Academy...
