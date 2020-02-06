John Berman: ‘Jaw-Dropping’ that Trump Portrayed Himself as ‘Arbiter of Faith at National Prayer Breakfast
Friday, 7 February 2020 () CNN’s John Berman expressed genuine shock at how President Donald Trump ostensibly questioned the faith of Senator Mitt Romney and Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Thursday morning address at the National Prayer Breakfast. Trump said to ” I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor […]
President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment "dishonest and corrupt" and accused some of his political foes of invoking religious faith to justify wrongful...
During his remarks, President Trump praised North Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe, Republican for the 4th Congressional District, who for months has defended him in Congressional hearings and national..
At a CNN town hall Thursday night, Pete Buttigieg condemned President Trump for his comments earlier that day at the National Prayer Breakfast, saying the... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Daily Caller •CNA •Politico •Mediaite •euronews •IndiaTimes