John Berman: ‘Jaw-Dropping’ that Trump Portrayed Himself as ‘Arbiter of Faith at National Prayer Breakfast

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
CNN’s John Berman expressed genuine shock at how President Donald Trump ostensibly questioned the faith of Senator Mitt Romney and Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Thursday morning address at the National Prayer Breakfast. Trump said to  ” I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor […]
News video: Trump snipes at Pelosi, Romney, at prayer breakfast

Trump snipes at Pelosi, Romney, at prayer breakfast 02:31

 President Donald Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, on Thursday called the Democrats who pursued his impeachment &quot;dishonest and corrupt&quot; and accused some of his political foes of invoking religious faith to justify wrongful...

