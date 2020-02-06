Trump Punishes New York For Immigration Law With Global Entry Halt Announced on Tucker Carlson’s Show
Friday, 7 February 2020 () The Trump administration announced it would punish New York for issuing drivers licenses to illegal immigrants by excluding residents in the state from global travel programs. In an appearance on Fox News’ The Tucker Carlson Show on Wednesday, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf explained that because of “New York’s Green Light law, which they passed late last […]
The Trump administration has temporarily barred New Yorkers from several programs that allow faster security checks when they enter the United States, widening a... Reuters Also reported by •USATODAY.com •NYTimes.com