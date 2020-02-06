Global  

Trump Punishes New York For Immigration Law With Global Entry Halt Announced on Tucker Carlson’s Show

The Trump administration announced it would punish New York for issuing drivers licenses to illegal immigrants by excluding residents in the state from global travel programs. In an appearance on Fox News’ The Tucker Carlson Show on Wednesday, acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf explained that because of “New York’s Green Light law, which they passed late last […]
 The programs are meant to help travelers move through customs lines faster, but New Yorkers are no longer allowed to sign up or renew their memberships. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

