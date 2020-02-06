Global  

Fox News Anchor Confronts Trump Official For Travel Law Targeting New York: ‘Why Not Nevada?’

Mediaite Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Fox News anchor Sandra Smith on Friday confronted Customs and Borders Protection Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez over the Trump administration’s decision to exclude New York residents from Global Entry while flying. The regulation came as punishment for New York’s “Green Light” law which prohibits the DMV from sharing information, including information about undocumented immigrants, with the […]
