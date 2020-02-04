Global  

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Joint Appearance Since Announcing Exit From Royal Life

Friday, 7 February 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping out together! The couple was spotted stopping at 1 Hotel in South Beach on Thursday night (February 6) in Miami, Fla., E! News reported on Friday (February 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Meghan Markle The two were in town to attend an exclusive J.P. Morgan [...]
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In South Florida

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In South Florida 00:45

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly made their first public appearance Thursday night and they did it in Miami Beach, specifically at The 1 Hotel South Beach.

Prince Harry At JP Morgan Event In Miami [Video]Prince Harry At JP Morgan Event In Miami

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan attended an event organized by American bank JP Morgan in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, a royal source said, one of the couple’s first..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Head to Miami for Public Appearance [Video]Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Head to Miami for Public Appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly head to Miami.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:50Published


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'enjoying the quiet life in Canada' with Archie after royal split

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'enjoying the quiet life in Canada' with Archie after royal splitThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'enjoying the quiet life' in Canada and feel that 'a weight has been lifted off their shoulders' after leaving the royal...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Lainey GossipE! OnlineExtraJust JaredCBS 2AceShowbiz

How Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Really Doing After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Big Move

Well, if anyone was going to get away with making light of royal family turmoil right in front of the royals themselves, it was going to be Brad Pitt. Though he...
E! Online Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldAceShowbizCBS 2

