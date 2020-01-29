Global  

Watch: NFL Superstar Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Huge Kobe Bryant Tattoo

SOHH Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Watch: NFL Superstar Odell Beckham Jr. Gets Huge Kobe Bryant TattooNFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. is showing true loyalty and love to the memory of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver has added a major ode to Black Mamba in the form of a huge permanent tattoo. Watch and comment below!

