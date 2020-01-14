Global  

Kate Beckinsale, Diane Kruger, & Anna Paquin Go Glam for Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Kate Beckinsale and Diane Kruger shine on the red carpet while arriving at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night (February 9) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 46-year-old Underworld actress rocked a sparkling red dress for the event while the 43-year-old National Treasure actress [...]
News video: Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron among A-listers at Vanity Fair party

Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron among A-listers at Vanity Fair party 00:40

 The Vanity Fair Oscar party was the hottest ticket in town on Sunday evening with A-listers attending the LA event.

