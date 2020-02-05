Global  

Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker

Mid-Day Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix on Sunday took home the prize of Best Actor for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker. With this, Phoenix has become the second actor, after late Heath Ledger, to win an Oscar for playing the Joker.

This is the second time two actors have won Oscars for playing the same character. In 1972, Marlon Brando won...
