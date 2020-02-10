Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Rihanna Wears Ruffled Black Dress for Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars 2020 Party!

Rihanna Wears Ruffled Black Dress for Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars 2020 Party!

Just Jared Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Rihanna is celebrating a night out after the 2020 Oscars! The 31-year-old entertainer was spotted arriving at Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s 2020 Oscars Party on Sunday night at the Chateau Marmont in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna Rihanna donned a short ruffled, black dress paired with strappy heels and black [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend Oscars after party together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend Oscars after party together 00:37

 Former couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott took time out of parenting duties to party at Jay Z and Beyonce's Oscars after party.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Dern Rewore Dress From 25 Years Ago, Oscars Party [Video]Laura Dern Rewore Dress From 25 Years Ago, Oscars Party

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP and Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Laura Dern celebrated her Oscar win for best supporting actress at Vanity Fair&apos;s 2020 Oscars party in a dress she was first..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Leslie Jones abstains from Oscars voting [Video]Leslie Jones abstains from Oscars voting

Leslie Jones abstains from Oscars voting The comedy star has revealed via Twitter that she "didn't take long" to decide who to back at this year's Oscars, admitting she only voted for categories in..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Adele, Rihanna and More Attend Jay-Z and Beyonce's Gold Party: See the Pics

There’s no party like Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s post-Oscars Gold Party in Los Angeles. And chances are, you didn’t get an invite. ...
Billboard.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Chrissy Teigen Is Sorry for Her Behavior Around Beyonce at Oscars After-Party

The supermodel and cookbook author issues a public apology to the former Destiny's Child member for being too nervous at the latter and Jay-Z's private Oscars...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just JaredBillboard.comE! OnlineSOHH

Tweets about this

badg4lhel0

Helo Fenty RT @JustJared: Rihanna rocks a little black dress for Beyonce & Jay-Z's #Oscars party! https://t.co/EcmKMsz0T5 4 hours ago

LaCasaDeiSogni6

La Casa Dei Sogni Rihanna Wears Ruffled Black Dress for Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars 2020 Party! https://t.co/IKMconXRRW di @JustJared 18 hours ago

MusicPopStars

MusicPopStars.com @rihanna Wears Ruffled Black Dress for Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars 2020 Party! https://t.co/KUFiwP0qSi Rihanna donned a short ruffled, black … 21 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Rihanna Wears Ruffled Black Dress for Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars 2020 Party! https://t.co/WjfnznTQDu via @JustJared 23 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music Rihanna Wears Ruffled Black Dress for Beyonce & Jay-Z's Oscars 2020 Party! 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.