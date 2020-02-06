Global  

Biden Mocks Giuliani’s Sullied Reputation, Ukraine Conspiracy Theories: Trump Sent Man of ‘Great Stature’ to ‘Dig Up Dirt’ on Me

Mediaite Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden mocked Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, for his an inability to “dig up dirt” and his height on the eve of the New Hampshire primary. In a sit-down interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Biden was first asked about his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine, which […]
News video: DOJ receiving Biden info from Giuliani: Graham

DOJ receiving Biden info from Giuliani: Graham 01:47

 The U.S. Justice Department is receiving information on former Vice President Joe Biden and his businessman son, Hunter Biden, from President Donald Trump&apos;s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a top Trump ally in the Senate said on Sunday. Gavino Garay has more.

