Biden Mocks Giuliani’s Sullied Reputation, Ukraine Conspiracy Theories: Trump Sent Man of ‘Great Stature’ to ‘Dig Up Dirt’ on Me

Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden mocked Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, for his an inability to “dig up dirt” and his height on the eve of the New Hampshire primary. In a sit-down interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, Biden was first asked about his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine, which […] 👓 View full article

