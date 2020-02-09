Global  

BREAKING: Bloomberg Wins Democratic AND Republican Dixville Notch NH Primary Vote With Three Write-Ins (One GOP)

Mediaite Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is not even on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary, scored an unexpected victory in the traditional, midnight vote in tiny Dixville Notch, getting three write-in ballots (one of them Republican) out of the five cast. Bloomberg beat out fellow 2020 Democratic rivals Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, who got […]
 In Campaign 2020, the Democratic presidential candidates are criss-crossing New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday's primary; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Midnight vote tradition lives on in New Hampshire mountain hamlet

As they have for six decades, the residents of the mountain hamlet of Dixville Notch cast the first ballots in the New Hampshire primary just after midnight on...
Reuters Also reported by •The AgeSeattle Times

Small New Hampshire town votes for Bloomberg in primary

DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NPRReutersThe AgeUSATODAY.com

