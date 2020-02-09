BREAKING: Bloomberg Wins Democratic AND Republican Dixville Notch NH Primary Vote With Three Write-Ins (One GOP)
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, who is not even on the ballot in the New Hampshire primary, scored an unexpected victory in the traditional, midnight vote in tiny Dixville Notch, getting three write-in ballots (one of them Republican) out of the five cast. Bloomberg beat out fellow 2020 Democratic rivals Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, who got […]
As they have for six decades, the residents of the mountain hamlet of Dixville Notch cast the first ballots in the New Hampshire primary just after midnight on... Reuters Also reported by •The Age •Seattle Times
DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community that barely hung onto its tradition of... Seattle Times Also reported by •NPR •Reuters •The Age •USATODAY.com
