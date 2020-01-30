Global  

Five things you need to know about Al Pacino-starrer Hunters

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Revenge is a dish best served cold. And it's time for the bully to get bullied. Yes, we're talking about the upcoming web series Hunters. Produced by Jordan Peele, this tale of vigilantes has only one thing on their mind — kill Nazis. Set in the 70's New York City, Hunters is a story based on real-life events. It's not just the...
Logan Lerman, Jerikka Hinton Talk ‘Hunters’ Season 1 [Video]Logan Lerman, Jerikka Hinton Talk ‘Hunters’ Season 1

Oscar-winner Al Pacino is at the forefront of an incredible cast in the brand new Amazon Prime Video series, “Hunters”. While chatting with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, co-stars Jerrika Hinton and..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:23Published

Hunters on Amazon Prime Video - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]Hunters on Amazon Prime Video - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series Hunters Season 1 starring Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Josh Radnor,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:00Published


mid_day

mid-day Five Things You Need To Know About #AlPacino-Starrer #Hunters https://t.co/ucr6fzcjR8 57 minutes ago

