Ava Michelle & Chloe Lukasiak Bring The Color To Alice + Olivia Fashion Show
Tuesday, 11 February 2020 () Ava Michelle wears a purple suit while attending the Alice + Olivia By Stacey Bendet fashion show on Monday (February ) in New York City. Also bringing a colorful ensemble was fellow Dance Moms alum Chloe Lukasiak! Sister duos Victoria Justice and Madison Grace, and Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray, were also in attendance at [...]
Alice + Olivia designer, Stacey Bendet's theme for her fall collection was the 'globetrotter.' The line she says; 'bold, sexy and feminine' full of big sleeves, adventurous prints, sweaters, slip skirts, long and baby doll dresses and fierce combat boot footing. Actresses Victoria Justice, Katherine...