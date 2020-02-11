Global  

Trump Decries DOJ Review Of Roger Stone’s ‘Extreme’ Sentence, ‘Disgraceful Recommendation’

Mediaite Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump responded to reports that the Department of Justice would re-visit Trump’s longtime ally Roger Stone‘s “extreme” sentence of seven to nine years in prison. Trump in the Oval Office Tuesday stated to the press that he didn’t take part in Roger Stone’s “extreme” sentencing recommendation but riffed that he “has the right […]
News video: Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case

Trump 'not involved' in DOJ's handling of Roger Stone case 01:11

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone [Video]Prosecutors quit after DOJ backtracks on Stone

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, the U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday abruptly moved to seek a shorter prison sentence for veteran Republican operative and long-time Trump adviser Roger..

DOJ To Backtrack On Roger Stone Prison Time [Video]DOJ To Backtrack On Roger Stone Prison Time

The move comes just hours after the president took to Twitter to blast prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office for their suggested seven to nine years behind bars.

DOJ expected to scale back Roger Stone's 'extreme' sentencing recommendation: official

The Department of Justice is preparing to change its sentencing recommendation for Roger Stone after top brass were "shocked" at the stiff prison term initially...
DOJ Backs Off Sentencing Recommendation For GOP Operative Roger Stone

The Department of Justice is backing off its sentencing recommendation for longtime President Donald Trump ally Roger Stone.
