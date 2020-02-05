Margot Robbie Books First Post-Oscars Role Alongside Christian Bale

Global  

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Margot Robbie has found her next movie role opposite Christian Bale. Following her Oscar nominated role in Bombshell, the 29-year-old actress has joined David O. Russell‘s next drama movie, which doesn’t have a title just yet. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Margot Robbie THR reports that the “plot details are being kept under [...]
 Watch Best Supporting Actress nominee Margot Robbie on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about developing her character in BOMBSHELL and how writing a letter helped her get her role in ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

