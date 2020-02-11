Global  

‘Preposterous’: CNN’s Andrew McCabe Scoffs at Claim Trump’s Tweets Didn’t Influence DOJ Reversal on Roger Stone

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Former FBI Deputy Director and CNN contributor Andrew McCabe scoffed at the claim that President Donald Trump’s public outrage didn’t influence the DOJs abrupt decision to request a lighter sentence for longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone. McCabe, speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, summarily dismissed an anonymous DOJ official’s claim that it was an “inconvenient coincidence” that federal […]
 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not intervene to ask the Justice Department to seek a shorter prison sentence for his former adviser Roger Stone, but Trump said he would be allowed to do so.

