Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Salma Hayek Reveals She Spilled Water All Over Eminem at Oscars 2020!

Salma Hayek Reveals She Spilled Water All Over Eminem at Oscars 2020!

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Salma Hayek is revealing a moment you didn’t see on TV that happened at the 2020 Oscars! The Frida actress explained a hilarious story involving Eminem that happened at the big event on her social media on Wednesday (February 12). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Salma Hayek “In these pictures it might look [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 2020

Eminem Performs 'Lose Yourself' at Oscars 2020 03:16

 Eminem performs his Oscar winning song, 'Lose Yourself,' from the film 8 MILE. This is the first time Eminem has performed the song live on the Oscars stage. See more performances and highlights at Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Salma Hayek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview [Video]Salma Hayek Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Interview

Watch Salma Hayek on the Oscars 2020 red carpet talking about being an early fan of Billie Eilish. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 00:54Published

Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser [Video]Harvey Weinstein name-dropped Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek to s*x assault accuser

Harvey Weinstein apparently boasted about the role s*xual favours allegedly played in Charlize Theron and Salma Hayek's careers to then aspiring actress Dawn Dunning when he tried to persuade her to..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Salma Hayek Gives Goddess Glamour at Oscars 2020

Salma Hayek is looking ethereal. The Frida actress looked absolutely beautiful on the red carpet at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday (February 9) at the Dolby...
Just Jared

Salma Hayek Holds an 'Oscar' for First Time on Stage at Oscars 2020!

Salma Hayek is poking fun at the 2020 Academy Awards! The 53-year-old actress took to the stage to present an award with Oscar Isaac at the awards show on Sunday...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

problematicship

that bitch✨ RT @PopCrave: Salma Hayek reveals she accidentally spilled water all over Eminem backstage at the #Oscars: “If you examine our faces, I l… 17 seconds ago

JKMetroMedia

JKMETROMEDIA STUDIOS .@salmahayek Reveals She Spilled Water All Over @Eminem at #Oscars 2020! https://t.co/5qOmrEja4q via @JustJared… https://t.co/Y2Wis6dsll 3 minutes ago

RushReads

RushReads Salma Hayek reveals she spilled water all over Eminem backstage at The Oscars: The 53-year-old actress admitted to… https://t.co/G3nSfsEgS7 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.