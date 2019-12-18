Global  

Twitter Thinks Dean Cain Is Mocking Ashley Judd's Appearance, He Says He's Not

Just Jared Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Actor and republican party supporter Dean Cain took to Twitter to react to a video of Ashley Judd, and the Internet quickly called him out. It all started when Ashley made a PSA for Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren. Dean saw the video and quote tweeted it, writing, “I’m not exactly sure what to say here… [...]
