Bill Barr Set to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee Next Month

Mediaite Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Bill Barr Set to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee Next MonthAttorney General William Barr is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month, after four federal prosecutors withdrew from the case against President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign adviser Roger Stone following the reversal of his recommended sentencing. In a letter to Barr, the Committee confirmed his appearance on March 31. “We are writing […]
