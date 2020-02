Camille Mancuso RT @billboard: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC), @robynkonichiwa, @Normani & more have been announced as guest judges for @RuPaulsDragRace h… 19 minutes ago Ruby RT @marcmalkin: Judges for 12th season of @RuPaulsDragRace's will include Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Les… 1 hour ago @ParrisHarris RT @BillboardPride: Hold on to your wigs, because #DragRace is bringing @AOC, @robynkonichiwa, @Normani & many more fabulous stars to the j… 1 hour ago K.DuVal Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Robyn, Normani & Many More Are Coming to Slay as 'Drag Race' Guest Judges https://t.co/Ed28dxJc2c via @billboard 2 hours ago Giselle Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Leslie Jones, Normani, Daisy Ridley, Thandie… https://t.co/h0jcBTvJwN 2 hours ago