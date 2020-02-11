Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die'

Global  

American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish, fresh off her big Grammy Awards victory and an Oscar night performance, has released her much-anticipated official theme song to the forthcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die."
Billie Eilish releases sombre James Bond track No Time To Die

Billie Eilish has released her sombre James Bond theme song No Time To Die.
Billie Eilish releases 'James Bond' theme song ‘No Time to Die’

With six Grammys, 13 platinum singles and one of the biggest debut albums in recent memory, Billie Eilish has already conquered the music world and has moved...
