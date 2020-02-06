Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

OVO Sound affiliate Quentin Miller is speaking out. The hip-hop artist – most known for allegedly helping ghostwrite lyrics with rap superstar Drake – has lit up social media with some direct words aimed at Drizzy’s former hip-hop rival Meek Mill. Watch and comment below!



The post Watch: Drake Affiliate Quentin Miller Roasts Meek Mill – “Y’All Buying That Bulls**t Since He Came Out Of Jail” appeared first on . OVO Sound affiliate Quentin Miller is speaking out. The hip-hop artist – most known for allegedly helping ghostwrite lyrics with rap superstar Drake – has lit up social media with some direct words aimed at Drizzy’s former hip-hop rival Meek Mill. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Drake Affiliate Quentin Miller Roasts Meek Mill – “Y’All Buying That Bulls**t Since He Came Out Of Jail” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

