Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Peter Weber Reacts to People Calling Out His 'Dumb Decisions' on 'The Bachelor'

Peter Weber Reacts to People Calling Out His 'Dumb Decisions' on 'The Bachelor'

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Peter Weber is speaking out about people’s opinions on his “dumb decisions” on The Bachelor. The TV personality opened up during The Viall Files podcast on Wednesday (February 12). “I don’t think I ever expected to have this many opinions about my love life,” Peter said. “I knew I was going to go on and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published < > Embed
News video: This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy

This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy 02:02

 This insane 'Bachelor' ending theory has whipped fans into a frenzy. Many “Bachelor” fans are painfully aware that no unofficial news has yet spilled on the lucky lady Peter Weber ends up with at this season’s end. The lack of credible spoilers has led viewers’ imaginations to run wild with...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deleted Scene: The Director's Cut of 'El Amor de Pedro' [Video]Deleted Scene: The Director's Cut of 'El Amor de Pedro'

Watch Bachelor Peter Weber and his bachelorettes in the extended cut of their telenovela 'El Amor de Pedro,' filmed in Chile. See all the performances that you didn't get to see in the episode in this..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 06:11Published

ABC Responds To Rumours That Peter Weber Ends Up With ‘Bachelor’ Producer [Video]ABC Responds To Rumours That Peter Weber Ends Up With ‘Bachelor’ Producer

Pilot Peter Weber is flying off-course on “The Bachelor” with online rumours heating up that he found love on the show – not with a bachelorette – but rather one of the show’s producers. ET..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Defends Himself Against His Critics

It's been a rough Bachelor season for all involved. There have been six episodes of drama so far, with lead Peter Weber stuck in the middle, making questionable...
E! Online Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbiz

'Bachelor’ alum Melissa Rycroft: Peter Weber is ‘too stable as a guy’ to headline the show

Melissa Rycroft is siding with many fans who believe Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” feels a bit different than past seasons of the uber-popular...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Peter Weber Reacts to People Calling Out His ‘Dumb Decisions’ on ‘The Bachelor’ https://t.co/ecFvUjqXdu https://t.co/BmGzkOSZkm 22 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Peter Weber Reacts to People Calling Out His ‘Dumb Decisions’ on ‘The Bachelor’ https://t.co/NZxgQ27jq7 https://t.co/XCRzInhREz 22 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Peter Weber Reacts to People Calling Out His ‘Dumb Decisions’ on ‘The Bachelor’ https://t.co/YfBCShXAqO https://t.co/jyhqvV8lcL 22 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Peter Weber is speaking out about people's opinions on his “dumb decisions” on #TheBachelor. https://t.co/KREDuQvqwr 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.