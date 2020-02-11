Love Aaj Kal Movie Review: A complex, messy but guiltily charming love story

You may have heard of food banks and blood banks but what about a love bank? Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:57Published 16 hours ago
An over 200-year-old Valentine’s Day Card will go on the auction block and is set to sell for thousands! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:18Published 19 hours ago
Manoj kumar RT @ronakkotecha: #LoveAajKal celebrates complex characters & dysfunctional relationships, with the universal emotion of love at its core… 5 minutes ago
Divyalakshmi RT @mid_day: #LoveAajKal Movie Review: A Complex, Messy But Guiltily Charming Love Story
@TheAaryanKartik @RandeepHooda @MaddockFilms @jio… 2 hours ago
mid-day #LoveAajKal Movie Review: A Complex, Messy But Guiltily Charming Love Story
@TheAaryanKartik @RandeepHooda… https://t.co/wRGkTP30cN 3 hours ago
иєѕиєє RT @ArifKhan012: Love Aaj Kal Movie Review & Ratings: Emotionally, Complex Romantic Story & Very Well Execution
#LoveAajKal #LoveAajKalRevi… 4 hours ago
Monika Rawal My take on #LoveAajKal: Director #ImtiazAli invites you into the world of imperfect people, complex situations and… https://t.co/zUJ8WkmqCR 4 hours ago
Arif Khan Love Aaj Kal Movie Review & Ratings: Emotionally, Complex Romantic Story & Very Well Execution
#LoveAajKal… https://t.co/1Yxir53peg 4 hours ago