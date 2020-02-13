Gayle King Accepts Snoop Dogg's Apology Following Kobe Bryant Explicit Rant
Friday, 14 February 2020 () The rapper, who previously blasted the TV co-host for bringing up 2003 rape accusations against the late NBA star in an interview with Lisa Leslie, publicly released an apology to Gayle on Wednesday.
