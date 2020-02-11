Global  

Don Jr. Claims Roger Stone Wanted To Desperately ‘Be Relevant’, No Involvement In Trump 2016 Campaign

Mediaite Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Don Jr. Claims Roger Stone Wanted To Desperately ‘Be Relevant’, No Involvement In Trump 2016 CampaignDonald Trump Jr. joined Jim Norton and Sam Roberts SiriusXM radio show Thursday morning to make the case that his father’s longtime ally Roger Stone sought to be “relevant” but was never “involved in our [Trump 2016 presidental] campaign.” Trump Jr. further claimed on-air that Stone, during the time of President Donald Trump’s campaign for the […]
