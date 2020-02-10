Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Things Get Super Steamy In 'After We Collided' Valentine's Day Teaser - Watch Now!

Things Get Super Steamy In 'After We Collided' Valentine's Day Teaser - Watch Now!

Just Jared Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
A brand new teaser clip for After We Collided has arrived and it is steamy! The sequel to the smash hit brings back Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford, and also adds Dylan Sprouse, who is here to shake things up. Here’s a synopsis: Hardin will always be… Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Average parent hasn't been on a romantic date in more than three years [Video]Average parent hasn't been on a romantic date in more than three years

The average parent hasn't been on a romantic date in more than three years, according to new research. A poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged children (5-18) found three in 10 don't even remember the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published

Central Park or the Eiffel Tower? Survey says these are the top 10 places to pop the question [Video]Central Park or the Eiffel Tower? Survey says these are the top 10 places to pop the question

The perfect daytime date according to Americans is a walk in a park or botanical garden, a visit to the zoo or a river cruise. A study of 2,000 Americans has revealed the ideal combination of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Stranger Things 4' Teaser Reveals This Character Is Still Alive!

Stranger Things is coming back soon – and so is a major character! Netflix debuted a special teaser on Valentine’s Day (February 14) for the upcoming fourth...
Just Jared Also reported by •engadgetFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

karinaoliva21

karina 🤶🏽🍪 RT @JustJared: Check out the steamy new teaser for #AfterWeCollidedMovie! https://t.co/X0YXlDHnOA 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.