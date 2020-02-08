Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bill de Blasio to Endorse Bernie Sanders for President: Report

Bill de Blasio to Endorse Bernie Sanders for President: Report

Mediaite Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Bill de Blasio to Endorse Bernie Sanders for President: ReportMayor of New York Bill de Blasio will reportedly endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president at some point this month. According to the New York Times, which cited “people familiar with the plans,” de Blasio is “expected to travel with Mr. Sanders on Sunday and Monday in Nevada, where they will appear together at […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: De Blasio To Endorse Sanders

De Blasio To Endorse Sanders 00:32

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. | Patrick Semansky/AP Photo By SALLY GOLDENBERG 02/14/2020 04:42 PM EST Link Copied NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will endorse Bernie Sanders for president — a move intended to advance his own elusive quest for national relevance while...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Rallies Supporters In Mesquite, Predicts Super Tuesday Victory In Texas [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Rallies Supporters In Mesquite, Predicts Super Tuesday Victory In Texas

Sen. Sanders pushed for his proposals to deal with climate change aggressively and take on the oil and gas industry, Medicare for All, and free tuition to public colleges.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:56Published

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Sanders' Presidency [Video]New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Sanders' Presidency

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential race. According to Reuters, De Blasio also ran for the 2020 presidency but dropped out in September. He..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon endorses Bernie Sanders for president: ‘He’ll turn the system upside down’

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has given her official endorsement to Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, saying he’ll “turn the system upside...
PinkNews

De Blasio endorses former 2020 rival Sanders for president

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is endorsing Bernie Sanders for president, a move that puts de Blasio in a position to become a leading...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Channel__News_

Channel News Bill de Blasio Expected to Endorse Bernie Sanders New York City mayor and former Democrat presidential hopeful Bill… https://t.co/nEzP5Wo2KW 47 seconds ago

NathanielMerci

SneakyRatPete RT @politico: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will endorse Bernie Sanders for president https://t.co/xltEn3hRBL 1 minute ago

HWDRepublican

HWDRepublican THR: Bill de Blasio Expected to Endorse Bernie Sanders https://t.co/qjVNm0JnKN (BB) 5 minutes ago

mimiinftworth

Bloodhound RT @DavidWaddell5: The worst Mayor ever, Bill de Blasio, is expected to Endorse Socialist Whacko Bernie Sanders https://t.co/TzXMRfAtte 7 minutes ago

hemsley_h

Hemsley Germain NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Endorses Sen. Bernie Sanders for President https://t.co/22rkrTDI9t 7 minutes ago

Ramona_Flwrs

quackline RT @nytimes: Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York will endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to peo… 12 minutes ago

Mustafa_MIC

Mustafa Abdulhussein RT @AlxThomp: de Blasio Plans to Endorse Bernie and expected to go with him to Nevada. https://t.co/9TYWnpN1ZB 14 minutes ago

dawnsaffron

#PresidentSanders🌹 🔥🌺🧢😳🥊🐍✂️🐀🐖 RT @jonathanellis: Bill de Blasio plans to endorse Bernie Sanders https://t.co/m6pM5XW1Hz 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.