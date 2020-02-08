Global  

New Hope Club Drops Debut Self-Titled Album - Listen Now!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
New Hope Club‘s debut album is HERE! The pop trio – Reece Bibby, Blake Richardson, and George Smith – released their eponymous 13-track project on Friday (February 14), just in time for Valentine’s Day. It includes their singles “Karma,” “Medicine,” and “Let Me Down Slow.” “Our album is OUT NOW! What!!!” the guys shared on [...]
