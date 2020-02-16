Global  

Eurovision Song Contest 2020 - Listen to the Songs!

Just Jared Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is approaching in a few months! The 65th edition of the annual song contest will be hosted at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands, following the country’s 2019 victory with Duncan Laurence‘s “Arcade” in Tel Aviv, Israel. This marks the fifth time that the Netherlands are hosting the international contest, and [...]
