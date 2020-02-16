Global  

David Beckham & Kids Support Victoria Beckham at Her London Fashion Show!

Just Jared Monday, 17 February 2020
Victoria Beckham has the support of her family during her big day! David Beckham and kids Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, sat front row at the 45-year-old designer’s fashion show on Sunday morning (February 16) in London, England. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham Skipping out on Victoria‘s show was [...]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
London Fashion Week: Erdem catwalk hits the capital

London Fashion Week: Erdem catwalk hits the capital 00:43

 Erdem holds London Fashion Week show at the National Portrait Gallery in Trafalgar Square, showcasing their latest collection.

