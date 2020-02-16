David Beckham & Kids Support Victoria Beckham at Her London Fashion Show!

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Victoria Beckham has the support of her family during her big day! David Beckham and kids Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8, sat front row at the 45-year-old designer’s fashion show on Sunday morning (February 16) in London, England. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Victoria Beckham Skipping out on Victoria‘s show was [...] 👓 View full article

