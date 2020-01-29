Global  

John Bolton Slammed After Bemoaning 'Censorship' of Upcoming Tell-All: 'Money Before Country'

Mediaite Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
John Bolton Slammed After Bemoaning ‘Censorship’ of Upcoming Tell-All: ‘Money Before Country’Former White House national security adviser *John Bolton* was pilloried by political followers who are not impressed by his ongoing attempts to gin up interest for his upcoming memoir.
White Houses Tells John Bolton To Delete Portions Of Upcoming Book [Video]White Houses Tells John Bolton To Delete Portions Of Upcoming Book

The White House letter sent to Bolton comes as President Donald Trump was tweeting about his former national security advisor. It was days before a published report connected the president to demand..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness [Video]Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness

Trump Hits Back at Bolton as Senate Weighs Calling Him as Witness President Donald Trump lambasted his former national security advisor, John Bolton, via Twitter on Wednesday morning. In a double..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published


Anderson Cooper Knocks John Bolton: ‘Teased’ His Book a Lot ‘But Didn’t Actually Say Anything of Substance’

*Anderson Cooper* tonight lightly swiped at *John Bolton* for "continuing to tease, not tell" with respect to his upcoming book about his time in the Trump...
Mediaite


