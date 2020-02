ABC’s The View ripped into former national security advisor John Bolton over his new book and his argument that the White House is holding up publication due to security concerns. During a discussion on Tuesday’s episode, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin took turns lambasting the former advisor tuned critic of […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Bolton Says He Hopes White House Doesn't 'Suppress' His Book The White House is currently reviewing Bolton's book, which it says contains "significant amounts of classified information." Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:17Published 3 days ago White House Still Fretting About John Bolton's Book John Bolton is due make his first public speech since the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump wrapped up. This, even as his lawyers continue to wrangle with the White House over the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:43Published 4 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this [email protected] RT @Mediaite: The View Teams Up to Shred Bolton: 'You Can't B*tch' That They're Holding Up Your Book, 'You Held Up the Country!' https://t.… 3 days ago Dennis Koch 🖖 The View Teams Up to Shred Bolton: ‘You Can’t B*tch’ That They’re Holding Up Your Book, ‘You Held Up the Country!’… https://t.co/JtYq4wyHBU 3 days ago Mediaite The View Teams Up to Shred Bolton: 'You Can't B*tch' That They're Holding Up Your Book, 'You Held Up the Country!' https://t.co/1EWshfQJO9 3 days ago