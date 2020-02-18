Global  

Elizabeth Warren Destroys ‘Arrogant Billionaire’ Mike Bloomberg at Debate: He Calls Women ‘Fat Broads’ and ‘Horse-Faced Lesbians’

Mediaite Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Wednesday night's Democratic debate kicked off with Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar taking turns absolutely savaging Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire whose surge in the polls earned him a spot on the stage for the first time this campaign.
Warren Describes Bloomberg: 'Egomaniac Billionaire'

 Elizabeth Warren. | Matt York/AP Photo By QUINT FORGEY 02/18/2020 03:30 PM EST Link Copied Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday unleashed one of her most cutting attacks yet on Mike Bloomberg, calling him an "egomaniac billionaire" akin to Donald Trump.

Dem. Presidential Candidates Hit Debate Stage In Las Vegas

Democratic presidential hopefuls came face to face on the debate stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, joined by a new candidate--Michael Bloomberg. Andria Borba reports. (2-19-2020)

Before scoring Warren Evans' endorsement, Bloomberg campaign hired his wife

The wife of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, who last week endorsed Mike Bloomberg for president, has been working as a full-time employee on Bloomberg’s campaign for the last month.

Warren unloads on Bloomberg: 'A billionaire who calls women fat broads'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., didn’t waste any time during Wednesday night’s Democratic debate in attacking the new candidate on the stage, ripping former...
'Fat Broads And Horse-Faced Lesbians': Warren Attacks Bloomberg Over Comments About Women

Democrats Were Out For Blood From The Get-Go In Wednesday's Debate 
